Violence first broke out in the state after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei communitys demand for Scheduled Tribe ST status. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:08 IST
Internet ban extended till July 10 in strife-torn Manipur
The Manipur government on Wednesday said it has extended the suspension of internet services in the state for another five days till 3 pm of July 10 "to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

The authorities banned internet services across the northeastern state for the first time on May 3 when clashes between ethnic communities began. It is being extended from time to time.

''There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation,'' a statement issued by Home Commissioner T Ranjit Singh said. Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

