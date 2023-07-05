Philadelphia mass shooting suspect arraigned on five murder charges

A Philadelphia resident arrested in one of a series of mass shootings across the country over the Fourth of July weekend was arraigned in court on Wednesday on five murder counts as well as other charges and held without bail, according to media reports. Officials in the district attorney's office were not immediately available for comment on reports by CBS News Philadelphia and CNN of the court appearance by the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker.

Carriker killed five and wounded two others on Monday evening, shooting them at random with an AR-15-style rifle before being taken into custody, Philadelphia officials said on Tuesday. The five males killed in the shooting ranged from 15 to 59 years old, while the injured were children aged 2 and 13, police said. "We're talking about completely innocent bystanders who did absolutely nothing to put themselves at risk and they have suffered this horrifying consequence," District Attorney Larry Krasner said during an interview on CNN on Wednesday.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive, Krasner said, adding that the suspect, who wore a bullet-proof vest and a ski mask during the shooting, may have obtained at least one of his weapons illegally. Carriker had no apparent connection with any of the victims, who were gunned down during a long holiday weekend marred by a rash of mass shootings in a country where gun violence has become nearly commonplace.

A total of 16 mass shootings took place across the nation from Friday evening until Wednesday morning, leaving 15 dead and 94 injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter. The shooting in Philadelphia came after gunfire rang out in Baltimore during a Sunday block party. Two people were killed, including an 18-year-old woman, and 28 injured in that shooting. Authorities were still hunting for suspects in that incident, pleading with the public to come forward with information on their whereabouts.

Another mass shooting occurred in Salisbury, Maryland. It left a 14-year-old boy dead and six injured. In Shreveport, Louisiana, a shooting left three dead and at least six injured, local media reported. Gun violence tends to spike over the Fourth of July holiday in the United States due to a number of factors, according to James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Northeastern University.

"You have people not working and not in school. You have large gatherings, alcohol, hot weather and concealed weapons held by participants," Fox said. "You have a dangerous situation." The rash of gun violence over the last several days is part of a

surge in mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As of Wednesday, 351 mass shootings have taken place across the country so far this year. At that pace, the United States will experience 689 mass shootings in 2023, just shy of the 690 recorded in 2021, the most of any year since 2014, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

