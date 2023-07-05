Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM meets PM in Delhi, seeks fund for Polavaram Project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and reiterated a list of demands, which included funds for the Polavaram Project, pending electricity arrears to the state and others.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and reiterated a list of demands, which included funds for the Polavaram Project, pending electricity arrears to the state and others. The Chief Minister brought to Modi's attention that Rs 55,549 crore funds for the Polavaram Project have been pending for a long time. He informed the Prime Minister that in order to speed up the project work, Rs.17,144 crore will be required for the construction of the first phase, which is under consideration by the relevant department.

Though the Union Finance Ministry has given the green signal for Rs 12,911 crore for the construction of the first phase, the relief package for the displaced people of 36 villages is yet to be given, he said in release shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) today. In total, Reddy requested for Rs 17,144 crore for the construction under the first phase. He also requested Modi to immediately reimburse Rs 1,310 crore spent on the project from the state government's own funds. As per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Polavaram Irrigation Project has been declared a national project.

According to the Act, the Central government shall execute the project and obtain all requisite clearances including environmental, forests, and rehabilitation and resettlement norms. The Chief Minister, who arrived in the national capital earlier in the day, apart from meeting Modi, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the release said.

