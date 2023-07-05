Asian Hotels (W) Ltd's two promoters settle case with Sebi

Promoters of Asian Hotels (W) Ltd's on Wednesday settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of disclosure norms.

Vinita Gupta and Sandeep Gupta, promoters of BSE and NSE-listed entity Asian Hotels (W) Ltd, paid Rs 29.25 lakh each as the settlement fee.

The two individuals had proposed to settle the instant proceedings initiated against them through a settlement order ''without admitting or denying the findings''.

''The instant adjudication proceedings initiated against applicants vide show cause notice dated June 30, 2022 is disposed of,'' Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Barnali Mukherjee said in a settlement order.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated adjudication proceedings against the applicants for the alleged violation of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR).

A show cause notice was issued to the applicants for the alleged violation of norms, the regulator said. Later, they filed a settlement application with Sebi, which recommended to settle the matter on payment of Rs 58.50 lakh.

