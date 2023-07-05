Israeli-Russian academic being held by Shiite militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says
Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:23 IST
An Israeli-Russian academic who went missing in Iraq a few months ago is alive and being held there by Shiite group Kataib Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Wednesday.
She was named as Elisabeth Tsurkov. There were no immediate details on her condition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
