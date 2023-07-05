Gujarat implemented advanced tech to run ration shops, ensuring timely delivery: State Food Minister

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Gujarat government, on Wednesday said the state has implemented advanced technology to run the Public Distribution System (PDS) to ensure timely and accurate delivery of grains to the people.

Bavaliya made these remarks at the National Conference of Food Ministers of States & UTs organised by the Union Food Ministry in the national capital.

At the conference, he emphasised the government's commitment to promoting food security and streamlining the supply chain.

He highlighted key initiatives undertaken by Gujarat to strengthen food distribution systems and enhance accessibility for vulnerable populations, according to a statement.

Bavaliya stated that Gujarat has emerged as a pioneer in the automation of the Public Distribution System (PDS), demonstrating its commitment to efficient and transparent food distribution.

Through the implementation of advanced technological solutions, Gujarat has revolutionised the management and operation of its PDS, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of essential commodities to its citizens, he added.

The automation of the PDS in Gujarat has resulted in numerous benefits, including enhanced transparency, reduced leakages, and better tracking of commodities from procurement to distribution. Real-time data monitoring and analytics have enabled authorities to detect and address potential irregularities swiftly, thereby ensuring that the benefits of the PDS reach the intended recipients.

In the Conference, R C Meena Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Gujarat made a comprehensive presentation on "Supply Chain Automation in Gujarat State" and presented a detailed roadmap for leveraging technology and data-driven solutions to streamline the PDS.

The presentation focused on supply chain automation, ICT logistics, GPS-enabled tracking, and real-time monitoring, among other crucial aspects.

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal appreciated the presentation delivered by state officials of Gujarat, the statement said.

