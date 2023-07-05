Left Menu

Gujarat implemented advanced tech to run ration shops, ensuring timely delivery: State Food Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:25 IST
Gujarat implemented advanced tech to run ration shops, ensuring timely delivery: State Food Minister

Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Gujarat government, on Wednesday said the state has implemented advanced technology to run the Public Distribution System (PDS) to ensure timely and accurate delivery of grains to the people.

Bavaliya made these remarks at the National Conference of Food Ministers of States & UTs organised by the Union Food Ministry in the national capital.

At the conference, he emphasised the government's commitment to promoting food security and streamlining the supply chain.

He highlighted key initiatives undertaken by Gujarat to strengthen food distribution systems and enhance accessibility for vulnerable populations, according to a statement.

Bavaliya stated that Gujarat has emerged as a pioneer in the automation of the Public Distribution System (PDS), demonstrating its commitment to efficient and transparent food distribution.

Through the implementation of advanced technological solutions, Gujarat has revolutionised the management and operation of its PDS, ensuring timely and accurate delivery of essential commodities to its citizens, he added.

The automation of the PDS in Gujarat has resulted in numerous benefits, including enhanced transparency, reduced leakages, and better tracking of commodities from procurement to distribution. Real-time data monitoring and analytics have enabled authorities to detect and address potential irregularities swiftly, thereby ensuring that the benefits of the PDS reach the intended recipients.

In the Conference, R C Meena Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Gujarat made a comprehensive presentation on "Supply Chain Automation in Gujarat State" and presented a detailed roadmap for leveraging technology and data-driven solutions to streamline the PDS.

The presentation focused on supply chain automation, ICT logistics, GPS-enabled tracking, and real-time monitoring, among other crucial aspects.

Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal appreciated the presentation delivered by state officials of Gujarat, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023