Explosion rocks court in Ukrainian capital, police on scene

Police rushed to a district court in Kyiv on Wednesday after receiving reports of an explosion which city authorities said may have been caused by a man detonating an explosive device. The Kyiv city military administration said the explosion took place at 5.20 p.m.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:39 IST
Explosion rocks court in Ukrainian capital, police on scene

Police rushed to a district court in Kyiv on Wednesday after receiving reports of an explosion which city authorities said may have been caused by a man detonating an explosive device.

The Kyiv city military administration said the explosion took place at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the Shevchenskivskyi court in the centre of the capital. It cited "preliminary information" that an explosive device had been detonated in a court toilet by a man who had been taken to a court hearing.

Reuters was unable to confirm what had happened at the court. There was no immediate word of any casualties. "An extraordinary event took place in the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Kyiv. The police received a report about the explosion," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The details are being clarified. Stay calm and stay away from the scene." The minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

