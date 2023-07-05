Dog dies while trying to jump off terrace with leash, case registered against owner

A case was registered on Wednesday against a dog owner here after the canine got accidentally hanged by its own leash while jumping off the terrace, police said. A First Information Report was registered against the owner at Banganga police station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, said an official.

Complainant Priyanshu Jain, president of the local unit of People for Animals, said they learnt about the incident after a picture of the hanging body of the dog went viral on social media. ''People in the neighbourhood said that owner Bachchalal Yadav always kept the dog tied on the terrace and it barked in distress,'' he claimed. On July 3, the dog, apparently suffering from heat and humidity, tried to escape by jumping off the terrace and got hanged by the leash, he said citing people living in the area.

