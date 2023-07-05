Left Menu

SIT formed in student leader's death in Sikkim

The Sikkim Police has formed a special investigation team to probe into the death of a 21-year-old student leader whose body was found in a drain in Namchi district last week, a senior officer said on Wednesday.The body of Padam Gurung, the president of the students representative council of Namchi Government College, was found in Kazitar, around 77 km from the state capital Gangtok.Claiming that the dead body had many injury marks, Prem Kumar Gurung, the brother of the deceased, alleged that the student leader was beaten to death and then his body was dumped in the drain.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 05-07-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 21:55 IST
The Sikkim Police has formed a special investigation team to probe into the death of a 21-year-old student leader whose body was found in a drain in Namchi district last week, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The body of Padam Gurung, the president of the students' representative council of Namchi Government College, was found in Kazitar, around 77 km from the state capital Gangtok.

Claiming that the dead body had many injury marks, Prem Kumar Gurung, the brother of the deceased, alleged that the student leader was beaten to death and then his body was dumped in the drain. Prem Kumar also said his brother had gone to a local bar with friends before he went missing.

Namchi Superintendent of Police Manish Verma said, ''An SIT has been formed to probe into the death of the student leader. There is a process of investigation thus time is needed. We will leave no stone unturned.'' Meanwhile, representatives of the Sikkim Democratic Front students' wing met with the SP and submitted a memorandum, demanding a transparent and prompt investigation into the death case.

