Left Menu

Ottawa man faces terrorism-related charges for neo-Nazi videos

An Ottawa man is facing terrorism-related charges in Canada after being accused of facilitating propaganda videos for the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division to help recruit new members, the Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP) said on Wednesday. The case involving Patrick Gordon Macdonald, 26, represents the first time in Canadian history that a person advocating a violent far-right ideology has been charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda, RCMP said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:04 IST
Ottawa man faces terrorism-related charges for neo-Nazi videos

An Ottawa man is facing terrorism-related charges in Canada after being accused of facilitating propaganda videos for the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division to help recruit new members, the Royal Mounted Canadian Police (RCMP) said on Wednesday.

The case involving Patrick Gordon Macdonald, 26, represents the first time in Canadian history that a person advocating a violent far-right ideology has been charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda, RCMP said. Macdonald is facing charges for participating in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity, and the commission of offense for terrorist group - willful promotion of hatred, it added. "He allegedly participated in and facilitated the creation, production and distribution of three terrorist propaganda videos. This material was intended to promote the group and recruit members, and encourages the commission of terrorist activities," RCMP said.

Another person who also was arrested may face charges at a later date, it added. Atomwaffen Division's founder and an associate were charged this year in the United States, accused of plotting to attack Baltimore's power grid. The group works toward "ushering in the collapse of civilization," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks hate groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023