Two men held in separate rape cases in Odisha’s Ganjam

In the second case, police arrested a man in Aska for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and impregnating her.The victim was an orphan and was living along with her elder sister and brothers, said PK Sahoo, inspector in charge, Aska police station.The accused, the immediate neighbour of the victim, entered her house finding she was alone on January 8 and allegedly raped her.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:08 IST
Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in two separate rape cases in Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said. A man from Hugulapeta near Berhampur was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl on June 28 on the roof of his house, the officer said.

The mother of the girl lodged an FIR at Nimakhandi police station on Monday against the man for allegedly raping her daughter The man was arrested by police based on the complaint. In the second case, police arrested a man in Aska for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman and impregnating her.

The victim was an orphan and was living along with her elder sister and brothers, said PK Sahoo, inspector in charge, Aska police station.

The accused, the immediate neighbour of the victim, entered her house finding she was alone on January 8 and allegedly raped her. He also forcibly kept sexual relations with the woman for the last six months, police said. On July 4, when the victim came to know she has conceived, she told her elder sister about the incident. The elder sister lodged a case against the accused.

