MP farmer, his wife commit suicide after failing to repay loan

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:09 IST
Unable to repay loan, a farmer and his wife allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the missing couple, Dharmendra Patel (41) and his wife Sandhya (35), were found floating near different ghats (riverfronts) in the afternoon and were sent for post-mortem examination, Bedaghat Police Station in-charge Shafiq Khan said.

The police official, citing initial information, said the couple had reportedly taken a bank loan and was unable to repay its instalments, which might have led them to take the extreme step.

The couple had been missing for a week and their family members lodged a police complaint in this regard on June 28, he said.

During investigation into the missing persons' complaint, the motorbike of Dharmendra Patel was found near the Dhuandhar waterfall on the river Narmada at Bhedaghat, Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

