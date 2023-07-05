Labourer killed, 3 injured after shed of factory collapses following heavy rain in Punjab's Ludhiana
A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:23 IST
A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.
He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
