Labourer killed, 3 injured after shed of factory collapses following heavy rain in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.

He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

