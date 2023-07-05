Left Menu

Couple found dead in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area

According to police, Chandrashekhar, younger brother of deceased Dinesh, said the couple along with their two children lived in a flat on the second floor of a building.After returning from school in the afternoon, the children found their flat locked from the inside.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:26 IST
Couple found dead in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area
  • Country:
  • India

Bodies of a married couple were found in a house located in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Wednesday, said police. The couple has been identified as Dinesh Tiwari (42) and his wife Neelam Tiwari (40). The man worked as a salesman at a garment firm here while his wife was a housewife. They are survived by two children aged 17 and 12 years respectively, they said. The exact cause of the death will be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.

A suicide note was also found near the bodies in which it was mentioned that the couple was facing a financial crisis. It also contained names of a few persons who allegedly troubled them, a senior police officer said. According to police, Chandrashekhar, younger brother of deceased Dinesh, said the couple along with their two children lived in a flat on the second floor of a building.

After returning from school in the afternoon, the children found their flat locked from the inside. When their parents did not open the door, they informed Chandershekhar who then broke open the door of the flat and found his brother Dinesh and his wife lying lifeless in the room. Chandrashekhar lived on the third floor of the same building, they said.

The crime team was called and exhibits were lifted from the spot. The bodies were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the officer said. A case was registered under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Madhu Vihar police station and further investigation is in progress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023