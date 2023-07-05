Left Menu

A top Guyana official resigns after authorities drop a rape case against him

A top government official in Guyana who was arrested last month on accusations of raping an Indigenous teenager resigned just hours after authorities said they would drop the case against him.Nigel Dharamlall, a senior minister of regional development since mid-2020, said late Tuesday that he was stepping down to avoid bringing disrepute to the ruling Peoples Progressive Party.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:45 IST
A top Guyana official resigns after authorities drop a rape case against him

A top government official in Guyana who was arrested last month on accusations of raping an Indigenous teenager resigned just hours after authorities said they would drop the case against him.

Nigel Dharamlall, a senior minister of regional development since mid-2020, said late Tuesday that he was stepping down to avoid bringing disrepute to the ruling People's Progressive Party. President Irfaan Ali accepted the resignation.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities said they were dropping the case because the 16-year-old girl from the remote western Essequibo region withdrew the accusation. She had accused him of grooming her and then raping and sodomising her at his private home in the capital, Georgetown.

Dharamlall, who is in his 50s, had interacted frequently with Indigenous communities through his job, denied the accusations. Shalimar Ali-Hack, Guyana's director of public prosecutions, said she had no legal basis to proceed with the case given that the accusation against Dharamlall was withdrawn.

Two nongovernment organisations, the Red Thread women's group and the Amerindian Peoples Association, alleged in a statement Wednesday that the girl's family had accepted payment in return for settling the matter and that the girl was seeking emancipation from her parents.

"We are fearful that these allegations will not be fully investigated," the Amerindian Peoples Association said. "Like many Indigenous women, girls and boys within Guyana, her body was and is vulnerable to racial abuse and sexualising." The main opposition party, A Partnership for National Unity, said Guyanese people were morally outraged over the case and said that the government's criminal justice and child protection systems failed.

Indigenous people, who make up around 10 per cent of Guyana's nearly 800,000 inhabitants, have long been marginalised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023