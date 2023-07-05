Left Menu

Former senior police officer gets top job at UK Serious Fraud Office

Ephgrave takes on an agency forced to abandon prosecutions because of disclosure failures, such as cases against executives at security companies G4S in March and Serco in 2021 over prisoner-tagging contracts. The SFO has also fielded sharp criticism from judges and a government-ordered review after serious missteps in the high-profile Unaoil bribery case led judges to overturn three convictions, dealing a sharp blow to the agency's morale.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:49 IST
Former senior police officer gets top job at UK Serious Fraud Office

(Adds legal comment in paragraphs 5-7, context throughout) LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) -

A former senior police officer will take the helm of the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), the crime-fighting agency that investigates and prosecutes major bribery and corruption cases, in what one lawyer called a "bold move".

Nick Ephgrave, the former assistant commissioner at London's police force, will in September replace Lisa Osofsky, a dual U.S.-British citizen who has led the agency for five years, the Attorney General's Office said on Wednesday. Ephgrave takes on an agency forced to abandon prosecutions because of disclosure failures, such as cases against executives at security companies

G4S in March and Serco in 2021 over prisoner-tagging contracts.

The SFO has also fielded sharp criticism from judges and a government-ordered review

after serious missteps in the high-profile Unaoil bribery case led judges to overturn

three convictions, dealing a sharp blow to the agency's morale. Alison Geary, a partner at law firm Mishcon de Reya, said the appointment of a police officer, rather than a lawyer, to the top job was a "notable departure from tradition" but that his leadership experience would be welcome.

"The hope is that Nick Ephgrave can transfer the experience and expertise he has gained from the fast-paced world of the hardened suspects to the more nuanced, lengthy and often more complex challenges he will face in the corporate world," said Aziz Rahman, a partner at law firm Rahman Ravelli. "His new beat will certainly present a whole new range of challenges."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023