Explosion rocks court in Ukrainian capital, police on scene

Police rushed to a district court in Kyiv on Wednesday after receiving reports of an explosion and the prosecutor's office said efforts were under way to detain a man inside.

City authorities said an explosive device might have been detonated. The Kyiv city military administration said the explosion took place at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT) in the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital.

It cited "preliminary information" that an explosive device had been detonated in a court toilet by a man who had been taken to a court hearing. Reuters Television footage showed several ambulances arriving at the scene and police clearing a path for them, first to enter the area and then leave. One Reuters witness said a second loud noise was heard from the building.

Video footage on social media showed at least one person being taken away from the scene on a stretcher and Telegram channels quoted the prosecutor's office as saying two people had been evacuated. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko had arrived at the site.

Reuters was unable to confirm what happened at the court. There was no official word of any casualties. "An extraordinary event took place in the Shevchenkivskyi Court of the city of Kyiv. The police received a report about the explosion," Interior Minister Klymenko said in an earlier statement.

The minister made no mention of any link with Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

