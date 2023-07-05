Man who detonated explosives in Kyiv court house dead -Ukrainian minister

A man who detonated explosives in a court house in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday has died, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Klymenko, in a statement at the site of the explosion at the Shevchenkivskyi court house said the man may have stepped inadvertently on explosives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)