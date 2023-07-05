Left Menu

Allahabad HC issues warrant against IAS officer Prashant Trivedi in contempt of court case

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi in a contempt of court case.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:00 IST
Allahabad HC issues warrant against IAS officer Prashant Trivedi in contempt of court case
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against senior IAS officer Prashant Trivedi in a contempt of court case. The high court has directed the chief judicial magistrate, Lucknow to execute the warrant to ensure Trivedi's appearance in the court on July 14.

The bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary on Tuesday passed the order on a contempt petition moved by Dr Om Prakash Gupta.

In its order, the bench said that it had directed Trivedi on May 10, 2023 either to comply the order of the court or appear before it to explain the reasons. "Neither he is present in the court nor is any application filed on his behalf," said the court before issuing the bailable warrant against Trivedi.

In his plea, the petitioner had stated that the high court on May 6, 2022 directed the state government to confer benefit of Special ACP (Assured Career Promotion) Scheme to ayurvedic and unani medical officers at par with allopathic medical officers, without making any discrimination among them and further ordered the state to implement the government order of November 14, 2014, by which allopathic medical officers were being provided benefit of the said scheme, to medical officers of other streams also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023