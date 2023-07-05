Left Menu

Israel's prime minister says missing citizen in Iraq is being held by Iran-backed militia

It added that the woman was kidnapped from Baghdads central neighbourhood of Karradah and Irans embassy in the Iraqi capital is pressing for the mans release.Netanyahus office said Tsurkovs case is being handled by the relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkovs security and well-being. Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing the countrys hostile rhetoric, support for militant groups such as Lebanons Hezbollah and its suspected nuclear programme.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:06 IST
Israel's prime minister says missing citizen in Iraq is being held by Iran-backed militia

A dual Israeli-Russian citizen who has been missing in Iraq for months is being held by an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the office of Israel's prime minister said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Elizabeth Tsurkov, who disappeared in late March, is still alive "and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being." Tsurkov, who is an academic whose work focuses on the Middle East and specifically war-torn Syria, is an expert on regional affairs and was widely quoted over the years by international media.

Netanyahu said she is being held by the Shiite militia Kataeb Hezbollah that is one of Iraq's most powerful Iran-backed groups. He added that Tsurkov is an academic who visited Iraq on her Russian passport, "at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University." There has been no official comment from Iraq since she went missing but days after her disappearance, a local website reported that an Iranian citizen who was involved in her kidnapping was detained by Iraqi authorities. It added that the woman was kidnapped from Baghdad's central neighbourhood of Karradah and Iran's embassy in the Iraqi capital is pressing for the man's release.

Netanyahu's office said Tsurkov's case is being handled by the "relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being." Israel considers Iran to be its greatest enemy, citing the country's hostile rhetoric, support for militant groups such as Lebanon's Hezbollah and its suspected nuclear programme. Iran denies Western allegations that it is pursuing a nuclear bomb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023