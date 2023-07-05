Left Menu

Active member of PFI arrested from Muzaffarnagar rail station

An active member of the banned Popular Front of India PFI has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from the Muzaffarnagar railway station, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:14 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An active member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS from the Muzaffarnagar railway station, police said on Wednesday. According to them, the accused, Munir Alam, was a member of the PFI's Adhoc Committee and was entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the banned organization in the western parts of the state.

Last year, four active members of the PFI were arrested by the ATS from Meerut. During their interrogation, police got information about Munir Alam who was working to further the PFI's agenda even after the organisation was banned, police alleged.

Mobile phones and other items have been seized from Alam following his arrest on Tuesday, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

