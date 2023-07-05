Noida Authority alleges unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 3.80 cr from Rs 200 cr FD, FIR filed

Police have launched an investigation after Rs 3.80 crore from a Rs 200 crore fixed deposit of the Noida Authority was allegedly fraudulently transferred to three persons by a bank here, officials said on Wednesday.

Unnamed officials of the bank are also among those booked by the police after an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by the Noida Authority, which functions under the UP government, they said.

"An amount of Rs 200 crore was released by Noida Authority on June 23 for the FD and given to the branch of Bank of India located at Sector 62, Noida. Papers were also made available to the authority. After an FD is made, no amount could be withdrawn as per rules. But, without any order from the authority, an amount of Rs 3.80 crore was paid by the bank to three persons," the Noida Authority said in a statement. "As soon as this fact came to the notice of the authority, an FIR was lodged against the Bank of India at Sector 58 police station and police are investigating the matter. A written assurance has been given by the bank that it will make the entire amount (Rs 200 crore) available to the authority as soon as possible," it added.

The Noida Authority said it has not suffered any financial loss but nevertheless, a three-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of additional chief executive officer (M) to investigate the entire episode. Two other officers in the team are Prabhash Kumar, Additional Chief Executive Officer, and Ravindra Prasad Gupta, Chief Law Officer, who will be an advisor. "This committee will investigate the entire episode and submit its detailed report to the chief executive officer, Noida within 15 days," it added.

Meanwhile, Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by banker).

"While Rs 3.80 crore was taken out without authorization, there was an attempt to take out another Rs 9 crore from the account in a similar manner but that attempt was not successful," Avasthy said.

"The role of bank officials is being investigated. One person identified as Abdul Qadir, whose signature was found in a document for withdrawal, is also under investigation. Efforts are underway to trace the culprits and arrest them," he said.

