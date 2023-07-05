Left Menu

Pakistan's Supreme Court gets its second woman judge

Pakistans Supreme Court got a second woman judge on Wednesday as Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the apex court after a formal appointment by President Dr Arif Alvi.Hilali, 61, was serving as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court PHC when she was endorsed by an eight-member Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointments on Tuesday.President Dr Arif Alvi formally appointed her as a justice of the top court, according to an official notification.On June 14, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan JCP gave unanimous approval to elevate Justice Hilali to the apex court.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:33 IST
Pakistan's Supreme Court gets its second woman judge

Pakistan's Supreme Court got a second woman judge on Wednesday as Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the apex court after a formal appointment by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Hilali, 61, was serving as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) when she was endorsed by an eight-member Parliamentary Committee on Judges' Appointments on Tuesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi formally appointed her as a justice of the top court, according to an official notification.

On June 14, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) gave unanimous approval to elevate Justice Hilali to the apex court. The JCP nominates the judges for the Supreme Court.

For the first time, Pakistan's Supreme Court will have two women judges. The number of judges in the top court will increase to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.

In January this year, Justice Ayesha A Malik took oath after making history by reaching the top echelon of the judiciary in the conservative Muslim country. Justice Hilali was sworn in as the first woman chief justice of the PHC on April 1 and became the second female judge to become the chief justice of a high court after Justice Tahira Safdar, who served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from September 2018 to October 2019.

Justice Hilali was born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961, and received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar. She enrolled herself as an advocate of district courts in 1983.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023