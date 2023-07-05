Left Menu

Two youths drown in water-filled pit in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Sikar | Updated: 05-07-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 23:53 IST
Two youths drown in water-filled pit in Rajasthan's Sikar
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths drowned in a water-filled pit in Surera village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

Dantaramgarh police station SHO Sohanlal said Ajay Meena and Naveen Singh, both aged 19, drowned in the pit dug at the foot of a hill in the village.

The villagers dragged them out of the water and took them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police official said, adding post-mortem would be conducted on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023