Two youths drown in water-filled pit in Rajasthan's Sikar

Two youths drowned in a water-filled pit in Surera village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

Dantaramgarh police station SHO Sohanlal said Ajay Meena and Naveen Singh, both aged 19, drowned in the pit dug at the foot of a hill in the village.

The villagers dragged them out of the water and took them to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police official said, adding post-mortem would be conducted on Thursday.

