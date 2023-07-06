White House 'in touch' with Israeli officials on West Bank raid
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:28 IST
The Biden administration is in touch with Israeli officials over Israel's recent military raid in the occupied West Bank, the White House said Wednesday, while urging its ally to restore infrastructure to Palestinian civilians in the city of Jenin.
"It is critical to restore infrastructure to civilians," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
