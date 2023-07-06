Left Menu

MoS Ajay Bhatt inaugurates CSD premises in Haryana's Ambala

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday inaugurated new premises of the Canteen Stores Department depot at Haryanas Ambala, said an official release. The new premise was constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited. The Canteen Stores Department CSD works under the Ministry of Defence.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:30 IST
MoS Ajay Bhatt inaugurates CSD premises in Haryana's Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday inaugurated new premises of the Canteen Stores Department depot at Haryana's Ambala, said an official release. He appreciated the store's modern warehouse design which meets the requirement of the armed forces deployed in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh through a network of 141 unit run canteens located in far flung areas. These canteens are a major source for the families of soldiers and ex-servicemen who dedicate their lives for the nation, it said. The new premise was constructed by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited. The project was completed in 24 months, and has state-of-the-art facilities of warehousing and logistics, the release said. The Canteen Stores Department (CSD) works under the Ministry of Defence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023