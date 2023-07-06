EAM Jaishankar arrives in Tanzania to consolidate bilateral relations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday arrived in Zanzibar on a two-day official visit during which he will call on the top leadership and also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania.

''Landed in Zanzibar. Thank Minister of Tourism, Simai Said for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements in Tanzania that will further deepen our historic partnership,'' Jaishankar tweeted on his arrival.

Jaishankar will visit Zanzibar from July 5-6, where he will visit a water supply project funded by the Government of India line of credit and call on the top leadership.

''Delighted to meet President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi. Appreciated his strong commitment to stronger India-Zanzibar partnership. Our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated. @DrHmwinyi,'' the External Affairs Minister tweeted after meeting Zanzibar's president.

Jaishankar also attended the signing of an agreement for the setting up of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' Zanzibar campus and asserted that it reflects India's commitment to the Global South.

''Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus. Appreciate President @DrHmwinyi gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his Ministers. This historic step reflects India's commitment to the Global South.'' He will also attend a reception onboard Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is visiting Tanzania, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The External Affairs Minister will thereafter visit the Dar-es-Salaam city of Tanzania from July 7-8, where he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and call on the country's top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers.

During the visit, he will meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.

He will also inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam, the press release said.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. ''Jaishankar's visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries,'' the release said.

