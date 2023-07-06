Left Menu

US says it opposes export controls by China on metals, will consult allies

The United States "firmly" opposes export controls announced by China on gallium and germanium, metals needed to produce semiconductors and other electronics, a U.S. Commerce Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Washington will consult its partners and allies to address the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:40 IST
US says it opposes export controls by China on metals, will consult allies

The United States "firmly" opposes export controls announced by China on gallium and germanium, metals needed to produce semiconductors and other electronics, a U.S. Commerce Department spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding that Washington will consult its partners and allies to address the issue. Earlier this week, China put export controls on gallium and germanium products, used in electric vehicles (EVs) and fiber optic cables. The abrupt announcement of controls from Aug. 1 has sent companies scrambling to secure supplies and bumped up prices.

Germanium is used in high-speed computer chips, plastics and in military applications such as night-vision devices, as well as satellite imagery sensors. Gallium is used in radar and radio communication devices, satellites and LEDs. "These actions underscore the need to diversify supply chains. The United States will engage with our allies and partners to address this and to build resilience in critical supply chains," the Commerce Department spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

China's move, which its commerce ministry said was to protect national security, was seen by economic analysts as a response to escalating efforts by Washington to curb China's technological advances. The announcement came on the eve of the U.S. Independence Day holiday and just before U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen visits Beijing.

The European Commission has also expressed concern, while Germany's Economy Minister Robert Habeck said any broadening of controls to materials like lithium would be "problematic." The issue marks the latest chapter of U.S.-China tensions that have been escalating in recent years over issues like trade tariffs, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber security, spying allegations, and technological competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole' in Indian Ocean

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023