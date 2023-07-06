Left Menu

Russia opens criminal case after attack on journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

Russia has opened a criminal case after a prominent female journalist and a lawyer were brutally attacked in Russian republic of Chechnya, Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday. The two were beaten, and threatened with guns.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 00:49 IST
Russia opens criminal case after attack on journalist and lawyer in Chechnya

Russia has opened a criminal case after a prominent female journalist and a lawyer were brutally attacked in Russian republic of Chechnya, Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday. "Currently, the investigation team is conducting a set of investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing individuals involved in this crime and all the circumstances of the incident," the statement said.

Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier. The two were beaten, and threatened with guns. Now both are in a Moscow hospital.

