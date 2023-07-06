Left Menu

Nicaraguan Catholic bishop back in prison after talks break down

Updated: 06-07-2023 02:35 IST
Nicaraguan Catholic Bishop Rolando Alvarez was returned to prison on Wednesday after negotiations between the government and church representatives broke down over the terms of his possible release, according to local news outlet Confidencial.

Citing church and diplomatic sources, Confidencial reported that the talks stalled over whether or not Alvarez would consent to leave the country, as well as over the possible release of other jailed priests.

