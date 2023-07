Blinken says a multinational force is needed to help Haiti's National Police restore order

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has said that a multinational force is needed to help Haiti's National Police restore order, echoing recent appeals made by UN officials who warn that the country's insecurity is worsening.

Blinken briefly spoke about Haiti and other issues on Wednesday during a one-day trip to Trinidad and Tobago, which hosted a three-day conference held by the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom.

Caribbean leaders have been meeting regularly about the situation in Haiti. Caricom Chairman and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit noted that the group supports Haitian-led solutions but he also called on the US for help.

''It's no secret, Mr. Secretary, that the United States will have to play a very crucial role,'' he said as he introduced Blinken on the conference's final day.

Blinken spoke one day before the UN Security Council was scheduled to meet and talk about Haiti amid mounting pressure on the international community to deploy a foreign armed force that Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested in October.

So far, the council only has approved sanctions on gang members and high-profile figures believed to support gangs that now control an estimated 80 per cent of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince where killings, rapes and kidnappings have soared.

Haiti's National Police is underfunded and lacks resources to fight the surge in violence, with only an estimated 13,000 active-duty officers serving a country of more than 11 million people. Some Haitians, tired and frustrated of the violence, have embraced a violent uprising aimed at killing suspected gang members.

Blinken said he supports calls for a multinational force to restore security: ''This is an area of intense focus for us.'' He also promised to keep pushing financial institutions to defer debt payments in the case of natural disasters, with the Caribbean region battered by storms that have become increasingly stronger.

In addition, Blinken pledged nearly USD 5.5 million to help small farmers increase their productivity and access technology as the region fights climate change.

''One in two people in the Caribbean cannot afford a healthy diet,'' he noted.

Accompanying Blinken was U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat who said the US and the Caribbean have mutual security concerns and common economic interests.

''Caricom nations are not an afterthought,'' he said. ''A lot has been accomplished by Caricom in the past 50 years, but we know there's still a lot of work to do.''

