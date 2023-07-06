Left Menu

Suspected gas leak kills at least 16 in South African informal settlement

At least 16 people died in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg following a suspected gas leak, the head of the provincial government said on Wednesday after a recount of fatalities. South Africa's Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene that investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 04:42 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 04:42 IST
Suspected gas leak kills at least 16 in South African informal settlement

At least 16 people died in an informal settlement near Boksburg east of Johannesburg following a suspected gas leak, the head of the provincial government said on Wednesday after a recount of fatalities.

South Africa's Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene that investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved. "Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Lesufi said. The previously reported number of deaths was 24.

The bodies were scattered over the area, Lesufi said, adding that the youngest victim was a one-year old. "It's not a nice scene at all, it's not a nice scene. It's painful, emotionally draining and tragic," the premier said.

Broadcaster SABC earlier quoted a spokesperson for the disaster and emergency management services as saying there were 24 fatalities. South African media reported that the gas leak could have been linked to suspected illegal mining activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023