Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Swing state Republicans bleed donors and cash over Trump's false election claims

Real estate mogul Ron Weiser has been one of the biggest donors to the Michigan Republican Party, giving $4.5 million in the recent midterm election cycle. But no more. Weiser, former chair of the party, has halted his funding, citing concerns about the organization's stewardship. He says he doesn't agree with Republicans who promote falsehoods about election results and insists it's "ludicrous" to claim Donald Trump, who lost Michigan by 154,000 votes in 2020, carried the state.

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect arraigned on five murder charges

A Philadelphia resident arrested in one of a series of mass shootings across the country over the Fourth of July weekend was arraigned in court on Wednesday on five murder counts and other charges, online court records showed. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, made an appearance in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for an arraignment on charges that also included four counts of attempted murder plus reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges, court records showed.

Biden administration appeals ban on social media contacts

The Biden administration on Wednesday appealed a federal judge's ruling restricting some agencies and officials from meeting and communicating with social media companies to moderate their content, according to a court filing. The notice of appeal filed on Wednesday signals the government's plan to ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans to review the ruling in a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's efforts to persuade social media companies to police posts it considered disinformation.

Cameras, visitor logs searched after cocaine found at White House

Cocaine discovered in the White House on Sunday was found in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Secret Service is investigating the matter, the White House said. "They're checking visitor logs and ... looking at cameras. Those are the next steps. Cross-checking," said the source.

Striking Los Angeles hotel staffers return to work, more walkouts threatened

Thousands of Los Angeles-area hotel staffers returned to work on Wednesday from a three-day strike without a contract, but union leaders threatened further walkouts to come as they push for improved wages, benefits and working conditions. Chief among their demands are pay hikes that would allow the union's 15,000 Southern California members to afford to live within a reasonable commuting distance of their workplace in a region where high housing costs make that tough for low-wage earners.

Man pleads guilty to raping Ohio child who sought abortion in neighboring Indiana

The man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to neighboring Indiana to obtain an abortion last year pleaded guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Gerson Fuentes, who was the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother, confessed to raping the child in a police interview, and DNA evidence showed he fathered the aborted fetus, prosecutors said in court in Franklin, County, Ohio, on Wednesday.

Pentagon to tighten controls on classified information after leak

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday plans to tighten controls on classified information after an alleged leak incident that saw an airman arrested in April and later indicted on accusations of posting classified documents on the messaging app Discord. The 45-day review did not identify a single point of failure, but the Pentagon said policies, including those related to electronic devices in sensitive areas, were ambiguous and led to inconsistencies in implementing them.

Victims testify in sentencing of Texas Walmart mass shooter

Victims of a white nationalist who killed 23 people and wounded 22 others at a Texas Walmart in 2019 began testifying about their suffering on Wednesday before a federal judge who will sentence the shooter. The sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama in El Paso could last several days given that every wounded survivor and families of the dead will be afforded the chance to testify.

Suspended Texas Attorney General Paxton won't testify at impeachment trial

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will not testify in his upcoming impeachment trial in the state Senate, his lawyer said late on Monday, indicating Paxton would fight efforts that may aim to compel a testimony from him. State legislators impeached Paxton on May 27 on charges including bribery and temporarily suspended him from office pending his trial in the Texas Senate. Paxton is a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump whose lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results was tossed out by the Supreme Court.

Amid indictments, Trump's fundraising nearly doubled in second quarter

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's main fundraising committee raised more than $35 million during the April-June period, a campaign official said, nearly twice what the group gathered in the prior three months. The acceleration in fundraising could be a sign that Trump's 2024 campaign coffers are benefiting from the former president's legal problems.

