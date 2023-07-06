Ukraine governor reports casualties, infrastructure hit in Lviv
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 06:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 06:14 IST
A Ukrainian regional governor said there were casualties in the western city of Lviv after an attack in the early hours on Wednesday.
"A critical infrastructure facility in Lviv has been damaged, and there are wounded," Maksym Kozytskiy, Lviv regional governor, said in a post on Telegram.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement