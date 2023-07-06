After Ukraine missile alerts, Lviv mayor says four wounded, number growing

After overnight missile alerts in Ukraine, the mayor of the western city of Lviv said four people had been injured and the casualty count was growing.

"At this moment it is known that four are wounded as a result of rocket fire. The number is increasing. The data is being verified," Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel. He added that one person in a serious condition had been transported by ambulance.

