Ukraine governor reports casualties, infrastructure hit in Lviv

At least four people were injured after overnight reports of explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and the casualty count was growing, a local official said. "At this moment it is known that four are wounded as a result of rocket fire," Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel, adding that one person in a serious condition had been transported by ambulance.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 06:47 IST
At least four people were injured after overnight reports of explosions in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and the casualty count was growing, a local official said.

"At this moment it is known that four are wounded as a result of rocket fire," Mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a post on his Telegram channel, adding that one person in a serious condition had been transported by ambulance. "The number is increasing," Sadovy said.

The regional governor, Maksym Kozytskiy, said in a Telegram post that a critical infrastructure facility had been damaged, without providing further details. The posts from the officials followed widespread air alerts across Ukraine and reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Sadovy reported a series of explosions in his city.

"Friends, we will not talk about the consequences of shelling now," he said on his Telegram channel. "All the city services are doing their work." As is common for officials responding to attacks on Ukraine, he urged people not to publish videos of air defense operations "nor the consequences of the shelling."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

