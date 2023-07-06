Two Russian naval ships arrived in Shanghai for 7-days friendly visit - Chinese state media
Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 07:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 07:35 IST
Two ships from the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet arrived in the financial hub of Shanghai on Wednesday for a 7-day friendly visit, Chinese state media CCTV reported on Thursday.
On Monday, China Defence Minister Li Shangfu met with the head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, in Beijing.
