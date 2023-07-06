TikTok asks US judge to block Montana ban before Jan. 1 effective date

TikTok Inc on Wednesday asked a U.S. judge to block enforcement of Montana state's ban on use of the Chinese-owned app before it takes effect on Jan. 1.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance and filed suit in May, asked U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy to issue a preliminary injunction to block the first-of-its-kind U.S. state ban on several grounds, arguing it violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and users.

