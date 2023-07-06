Three killed, 60 apartments damaged in Lviv, Ukraine attack -mayor

Three people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit an apartment building in Lviv overnight, the mayor of the western Ukrainian city said on Thursday.

"Three people have been killed," he said in a post on his Telegram channel, adding that about 60 apartments and 50 cars were damaged.

In an earlier post he had said eight people had been injured. It was unclear whether the three people he confirmed as dead were included in that number.

