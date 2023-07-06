Left Menu

Woman ends life by jumping into Thane lake

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtras Thane city, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, they said.The woman, resident of Khartan road area, jumped into the Masunda lake, Thane Municipal Corporations disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-07-2023 09:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:22 IST
The woman, resident of Khartan road area, jumped into the Masunda lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The woman, resident of Khartan road area, jumped into the Masunda lake, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. After being alerted by locals, local firemen and a team of the disaster management cell rushed to the spot. Some people had already pulled the woman out of the lake by then, the official said.

The woman's relatives then rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

