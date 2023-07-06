Left Menu

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-07-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:41 IST
Zaka Ashraf appointed as chairman of PCB management committee
The Pakistan government has appointed a new 10-member PCB management committee, headed by Zaka Ashraf, for a period of four months.

The management committee will hold its first meeting in Lahore on Thursday.

Ashraf was favourite to become chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last month but the PCB had to postpone that election after the formation of its board of governors — which elects the new chairman — was challenged in multiple courts around the country.

The government has removed PCB election commissioner Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana and appointed advocate supreme court Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani in his place.

The PCB election of its new chairman was postponed on June 26 after Baluchistan High Court accepted the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB management committee, and set a hearing for July 17.

Before former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he formed a 10-member board of governors that also included two direct nominees from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PCB patron.

Acting chairman Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana then changed several of the board of governors, prompting Kakar's court challenge.

Representatives of bigger cities such as Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were replaced by men from smaller cities such as Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana and Bahawalpur. 

