Left Menu

Climate Finance for Community Resilience Programme launched

The new programme will support inclusive, locally-led climate action in the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 10:56 IST
Climate Finance for Community Resilience Programme launched
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today the launch of the Climate Finance for Community Resilience Programme. The new programme will support inclusive, locally-led climate action in the Pacific.

“Climate change is profoundly shaping the lives of communities, impacting food security, nutrition, clean water, health, and livelihoods across our Blue Pacific Continent — Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa, and further afield,’ Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This programme is a key component of Aotearoa New Zealand’s International Climate Finance Strategy Tuia te Waka a Kiwa and aims to address the impacts of climate change on vulnerable groups by enhancing community-level resilience.

“I have seen first-hand the challenges communities are facing, including on recent visits in, and to, the region. Aotearoa New Zealand is committed to working with our Pacific whanaunga so we can respond to climate change together: tātou, tātou,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Climate Finance for Community Resilience Programme will be delivered in partnership with Aotearoa New Zealand non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and with local Pacific and Timor-Leste civil society organisations.

The first initiative under the programme will be a $5.5 million Manaaki Contestable Fund round for small and medium sized New Zealand NGOs that meet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s requirements. Further funding will follow to larger NGOs and wider civil society groups.

“Our NGO partners and local civil society organisations bring decades of experience in delivering community-based mitigation and adaptation work. They play a critical role in bridging the gap between governments and communities and have deep and well-established relationships and networks at the community level.

“In my engagements with NGOs — both here in Aotearoa New Zealand and in our wider region — I have heard the challenges they have faced accessing climate finance to deliver community level work. I see this programme as a positive step to ensure these organisations continue to deliver impactful projects that support local communities across the Pacific,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023