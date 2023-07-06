Woman, 60, killed at home by burglars in Lucknow

A 60-year-old woman was killed by some burglars who broke into her house for robbery here in the Ghazipur area of the city, police said on Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday afternoon when Nafeesa Fatima was alone at her home and her husband out for some work, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Qasim Abidi said. The burglars fled with costly items from the house after Killing Fatima, Abidi said. The incident came to the fore when some relatives of Fatima came to her house and found her lying unconscious and rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead. No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the officer said.

