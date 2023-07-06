Iran says it obtained court order for the seizure of Richmond Voyager -IRINN

Iran says it obtained a court order for the seizure of the Richmond Voyager tanker after it collided with an Iranian vessel in the Oman Sea, according to the official IRINN news agency.

The U.S. Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday.

