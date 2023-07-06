5-year old boy slips into swimming pool, dies

A five-year old boy accidentally slipped and ''drowned'' in a swimming pool located in their apartment here, police said.

The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy playing at the swimming pool in third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said. The children informed about the incident to his father, who took his son out of the pool and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said based on a complaint.

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

