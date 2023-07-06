Left Menu

5-year old boy slips into swimming pool, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-year old boy accidentally slipped and ''drowned'' in a swimming pool located in their apartment here, police said.

The incident happened at Puppalaguda on Tuesday night, when the boy playing at the swimming pool in third floor of the apartment along with other children and accidentally slipped and fell into the pool, they said. The children informed about the incident to his father, who took his son out of the pool and shifted him to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, police said based on a complaint.

A case was registered at Narsingi Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

