Left Menu

Gas leak kills at least 16 in South Africa

At least 16 people in a settlement in South Africa have been killed after being poisoned in a gas leak, the head of the provincial government said. Investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved in the Wednesday accident, Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene near Boksburg, just east of the city of Johannesburg. "Sixteen is the verified number.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:29 IST
Gas leak kills at least 16 in South Africa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At least 16 people in a settlement in South Africa have been killed after being poisoned in a gas leak, the head of the provincial government said. Investigations were underway to determine what type of gas was involved in the Wednesday accident, Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi told reporters as he visited the scene near Boksburg, just east of the city of Johannesburg.

"Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount," Lesufi said. Media earlier reported that 24 people had died. Neither Lesufi nor media made clear how the leak happened. Media reported that the gas could have been linked to illegal mining.

Forensic workers in hazmat suits were seen combing the area with the help of police. A Reuters reporter saw the body of a child covered by a piece of cloth. Bodies of victims were scattered over the area, Lesufi said, adding that the youngest was one year old.

"It's not a nice scene at all, it's not a nice scene. It's painful, emotionally draining and tragic," the premier said. A gas tanker explosion in Boksburg in December killed dozens of people, injured scores and destroyed houses and vehicles. (Additional reporting by Siphiwe Sibeko, Shafiek Tassiem; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Grant McCool, Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023