South Korea's Yoon to attend NATO summit, meet Japan PM -Yonhap

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a NATO summit in Lithuania next week, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Authorities in South Korea and Japan were also arranging a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO event, the news agency said, citing Yoon's office.

