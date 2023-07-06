South Korea's Yoon to attend NATO summit, meet Japan PM -Yonhap
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend a NATO summit in Lithuania next week, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
Authorities in South Korea and Japan were also arranging a meeting between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the NATO event, the news agency said, citing Yoon's office.
