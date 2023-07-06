Deal for UK to rejoin EU's Horizon science programme is ready -BBC

A deal for Britain to rejoin the European Union's Horizon scientific research scheme has been negotiated and is now awaiting approval from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the BBC said, citing sources. The UK government has been negotiating with the EU over rejoining Horizon after London and Brussels settled their dispute over post-Brexit trade rules governing Northern Ireland in February.

British research scientists are keen to rejoin Horizon. The BBC cited "highly placed sources" as saying an agreement had been reached over how much funding the UK should provide and there are now two options for associate membership for Sunak to consider.

If he approves the deal, it could be announced on Tuesday following talks scheduled between Sunak and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)