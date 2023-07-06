Left Menu

RAC staff shoots himself dead near Akshardham Mandir post

He was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, he added.Polices crime team and forensic team also inspected the spot. The body has been sent to LBS mortuary, police said. Family members of the deceased have been informed, they said.A suicide note has been recovered which is being examined and accordingly legal action would be taken, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 11:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 11:52 IST
RAC staff shoots himself dead near Akshardham Mandir post
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old RAC staff on Thursday allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon near Akshardham Mandir in east Delhi, police said.

A suicide note has also been recovered, they said.

Police received information Thursday morning that a Rajasthan Armed Constabulary staff has shot himself dead using an SLR (self-loading rifle) at booth number 1, Akshardham Mandir post near the metro station, a senior police officer said.

After reaching the spot, the person was found dead in a sitting position on the ground with SLR on his body and an injury on his neck, the officer said. He was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, he added.

Police's crime team and forensic team also inspected the spot. The body has been sent to LBS mortuary, police said. Family members of the deceased have been informed, they said.

A suicide note has been recovered which is being examined and accordingly legal action would be taken, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023