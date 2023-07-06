Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, accused shot at in police firing

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-07-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 12:00 IST
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, accused shot at in police firing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore was seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and two persons were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF raided a house in Lahorijan in Khatkhati police station area near the Nagaland border late on Wednesday, they said.

The forces were allegedly attacked, with stones being thrown at it. Following this, the police opened fire, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar Saikia said.

In the firing, one of the accused persons, identified as Shahid Hussain, was injured, he said.

He was admitted to the Diphu Civil Hospital, Saikia said.

A total of 94 soap boxes containing 1.17 kg of heroin were seized from the house, he said.

Hussain, who was out on bail in a drugs case, was arrested along with another person, police said.

In two separate operations in Karimganj district's Nilambazar police station area, 10,000 Yaba tablets, weighing 1 kg, and 12.5 kg of ganja were seized, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023