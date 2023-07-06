Heroin worth Rs 6 crore seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong, accused shot at in police firing

Heroin worth over Rs 6 crore was seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and two persons were arrested, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF raided a house in Lahorijan in Khatkhati police station area near the Nagaland border late on Wednesday, they said.

The forces were allegedly attacked, with stones being thrown at it. Following this, the police opened fire, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Kumar Saikia said.

In the firing, one of the accused persons, identified as Shahid Hussain, was injured, he said.

He was admitted to the Diphu Civil Hospital, Saikia said.

A total of 94 soap boxes containing 1.17 kg of heroin were seized from the house, he said.

Hussain, who was out on bail in a drugs case, was arrested along with another person, police said.

In two separate operations in Karimganj district's Nilambazar police station area, 10,000 Yaba tablets, weighing 1 kg, and 12.5 kg of ganja were seized, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)